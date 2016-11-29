版本:
BRIEF-Constellation brands prices offering of senior notes

Nov 29 Constellation Brands Inc

* Constellation Brands prices offering of senior notes

* Constellation Brands Inc says priced public offering of $600.0 million 3.70% senior notes due 2026

* Constellation Brands Inc says public offering price of 99.909% of principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

