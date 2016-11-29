版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 07:02 BJT

BRIEF-Galane Gold reports Q3 loss $1.6 million

Nov 29 Galane Gold Ltd

* Announces that it has commenced commissioning of the first phase of the Galaxy project and releases financial and operating results for third quarter 2016

* Says produced 6,243 ounces of gold in Q3

* Says loss for quarter of $1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐