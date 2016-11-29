版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 07:05 BJT

BRIEF-Chinacache International Holdings reports Q3 loss per ADS $0.48

Nov 29 Chinacache International Holdings Ltd

* Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue RMB 1.04 billion to RMB 1.1 billion

* Q3 revenue fell 19.5 percent to RMB 261.6 million

* Q3 loss per ADS $0.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐