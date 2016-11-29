版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-Urbanfund reports Q3 revenue c$1.254 mln vs c$1.149 mln

Nov 29 Urbanfund Corp

* Reports financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 revenue c$1.254 million versus c$1.149 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

