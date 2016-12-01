BRIEF-Wabtec buys majority ownership of Faiveley Transport; updates guidance

Dec 1 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp
* Wabtec acquires majority ownership of faiveley transport;
updates 2016 guidance, provides 2017 preliminary information
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.45 to $3.50
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.95 to $4.00
excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 revenue down about 10 percent
* Acquired majority ownership of Faiveley Transport S.A.,
after completing purchase of Faiveley family's stake
* Says acquired family stake for about $212 million in cash
and 6.3 million shares of Wabtec common stock
* Total deal price for 100 percent of shares of Faiveley
transport is about $1.7 billion, including assumed debt and net
of cash acquired
* Says $1.2 billion cash portion of transaction will be
funded from about $325 million of cash on hand
* Says expects to realize at least $50 million in annual
pre-tax synergies from combination by year three
* Says transaction will be accretive to Wabtec's earnings
per diluted share in 2017
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.02, revenue view $2.91
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenues to be about $4.2 billion; FY 2017
adjusted earnings per share to be about 8 percent higher than
Co's adjusted earnings in 2016
