BRIEF-Kroger sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.03 to $2.08

Dec 1 Kroger Co :
* Q3 sales $26.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $26.34 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.03 to $2.08
* Kroger reports third quarter results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.15
excluding items
* Kroger Co - affirms 8 - 11% long-term EPS growth target
* Kroger Co - identical supermarket sales growth, without
fuel, of 0.1% in Q3 of 2016
* Kroger Co - "remain committed to delivering on our
long-term earnings per share growth rate guidance"
* Kroger Co - narrowed its net earnings guidance range to
$2.03 to $2.08 per diluted share for 2016
* Kroger Co - Kroger expects operating environment in first
half of 2017 to be similar to today
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41
* Kroger Co - sees adjusted net earnings guidance range per
diluted share for 2016 is $2.10 to $2.15
* Kroger Co - for Q4 of 2016, kroger expects slightly
positive identical supermarket sales growth, excluding fuel.
* Kroger Co - company's expected capital investments -
excluding mergers, acquisitions and purchases of leased
facilities - is $3.6 to $3.9 billion for year
* Kroger Co - "second half of 2017 should show improvement
as company cycles current environment"
* Kroger Co sees both positive identical supermarket sales
and net earnings per diluted share growth, excluding 53(rd) week
for fiscal 2017
* Kroger Co - "over long term, Kroger is committed to
achieving a net earnings per diluted share growth rate of 8 -
11%, plus a growing dividend"
* Kroger- net earnings growth for FY 2017 will likely be
below low end of 8 - 11% net earnings per diluted share
long-term growth rate guidance
* FY earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
