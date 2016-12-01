BRIEF-CA Inc to acquire Automic for about 600 mln euros

Dec 1 CA Inc :
* CA Technologies announces intent to acquire Automic
* CA Inc - transaction, valued at approximately 600 million
euros
* CA Inc - acquisition will add one-half percentage point
of revenue, both as reported and in constant currency in fiscal
year 2017
* Deal has been unanimously approved by both boards of
directors
* CA Inc - acquisition will, in fiscal year 2017,
adversely affect GAAP and non-GAAP total company operating
margin by 1 percentage point
* CA - deal in fiscal year 2017, be modestly dilutive to
cash flow from operations, GAAP, non-GAAP diluted EPS, both as
reported, in constant currency
* CA Inc - acquisition, in fiscal year 2017, will
primarily impact enterprise solutions segment
