BRIEF-Zumiez announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Zumiez Inc. announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.43
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Comparable sales for thirteen weeks ended October 29, 2016
increased 4.0%
* Zumiez - Q4 net sales are projected to be in range of $258
to $263 million resulting in net income per diluted share of
approximately $0.60 to $0.66
* Zumiez Inc- Anticipated comparable sales range of 3% to 5%
for Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Total net sales for Q3 ended October 29, 2016 increased
8.4% to $221.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $259.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
