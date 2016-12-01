BRIEF-Smith & Wesson Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.68

Dec 1 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
* Smith & wesson holding corporation reports second quarter
fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68
* Q2 sales $233.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $227.6 million
* Smith & wesson holding corp - increases full year fiscal
2017 financial guidance
* Smith & wesson holding corp - sees fy 2017 gaap income per
share $2.11 to $2.16
* Sees fy sales of $920 million to $930 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.43, revenue view $910.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Smith & wesson holding corp - sees fy 2017 non-gaap income
per share $ 2.42 to $ 2.47
