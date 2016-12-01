BRIEF-Gap Inc November sales $1.53 bln vs $1.57 bln

Dec 1 Gap Inc
* Gap inc. Reports november sales results
* November sales $1.53 billion versus $1.57 billion
* Gap inc - comparable sales for november 2016 were down 1
percent versus an 8 percent decrease last year
* Gap-Estimated fire, which occurred in a building in new
york, negatively impacted november 2016 comparable sales by
approximately 3 percentage points
* Gap inc - noted that majority of fire-related negative
impact to comparable sales during q4 of fiscal year 2016
occurred in november
* Gap inc - "while november traffic trends remained
challenging, we are encouraged that performance improved in back
half of month"
