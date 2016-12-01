BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics announces private placement of secured convertible notes due 2021

Dec 1 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc
* Protalix biotherapeutics announces private note exchanges
and private placement of secured convertible notes due 2021
* Protalix biotherapeutics says entered into definitive
exchange agreement to exchange $54.1 million of outstanding
4.50% senior convertible notes due 2018
* Protalix biotherapeutics inc says exchange agrrement for
$40.2 million principal amount of newly issued 7.50% senior
secured convertible notes due 2021
* Protalix biotherapeutics inc says exchange agrrement for
approximately 23.8 million shares of common stock, $0.001 par
value per share
* Protalix biotherapeutics-entered into definitive note
purchase agreement with commitments to issue, sell $22.5 million
principal amount of notes due 2021
