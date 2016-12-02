BRIEF-Big lots sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.55 to $3.60

Dec 2 Big Lots Inc :
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.55 to
$3.60 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.18 to
$2.23 from continuing operations
* Big Lots Inc - company increases outlook for fiscal 2016
adjusted eps
* Big Lots Inc - comparable store sales were flat for q3 of
fiscal 2016, compared to our guidance of flat to an increase of
2%
* Big Lots Inc - net sales for quarter decreased 1.0% to
$1,105 million, a result of a lower store count year-over-year
* Big Lots Inc - qtrly reported income from continuing
operations of $0.03 per diluted share
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Big Lots Inc - inventory ended Q3 of fiscal 2016 at $1,036
million, a 1% decrease compared to $1,047 million for q3 of
fiscal 2015
* Updates guidance for fiscal 2016 cash flow to $195 million
* Affirms guidance for fiscal 2016 comparable store sales
increase in range of 1% to 2%
* Big lots-now expect to complete process of terminating
legacy pension plans during Q4 of fiscal 2016 with cash payouts
totaling approximately $15 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $1.12
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy earnings per share view $3.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
