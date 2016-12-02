BRIEF-Neovasc and Boston Scientific reach $75 mln agreement

Dec 2 Neovasc Inc
* Neovasc and Boston Scientific reach US$75 million
agreement
* Neovasc Inc - Boston Scientific has committed to invest an
additional US$7.1 million in Neovasc for a 15 percent equity
interest in company
* Neovasc Inc - Boston Scientific has agreed to acquire
Neovasc's tissue processing technology and facility for
approximately US$67.9 million
* Neovasc Inc - Boston Scientific to purchase 11.8 million
shares in capital of Neovasc at a price of US$0.60 per common
share
* Neovasc - Granted license to purchased assets, access to
sold facilities to allow it to continue its tissue, valve
assembly activities for remaining customers
