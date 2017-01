Dec 2 Bombardier:

* Wins orders for two CS300 and one Q400 aircraft from Tanzania

* Based on list prices of CS300 and Q400 aircraft, combined value of purchase agreements is approximately $200 million US

* Aircraft will be leased to and operated by Air Tanzania (Wings of Kilimanjaro) based in Dar es Salaam

* Has recorded firm orders for 566 Q400 and 360 C Series aircraft