Dec 2 Sunwah International Ltd :

* Sunwah International announces the establishment of JV Company by its Hong Kong subsidiary, Sunwah Kingsway

* Co's Hong Kong unit's unit entered into JV Contract to establish fully licensed securities Co in Chongqing city, China

* As per JV contract, Co's Hong Kong unit's unit shall subscribe for 22% of share capital of JV company with an amount of RMB330 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: