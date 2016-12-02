BRIEF-Acetylon Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement to be acquired by Celgene Corporation

Dec 2 Acetylon Pharmaceuticals
* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals -Regenacy Pharmaceuticals to be
launched by Acetylon Pharmaceuticals and Celgene Corporation
agrees to complete acquisition of acetylon
* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals - entered into an agreement to be
acquired by Celgene Corporation
* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals - financial terms of acquisition
are not being disclosed
* Acetylon- key members of co executive team will join
Regenacy, which will operate out of Acetylon's former
headquarters in Boston's Seaport District
* Acetylon Pharmaceuticals - prior to consummation of
acquisition, Acetylon will spin out a new company, Regenacy
Pharmaceuticals, LLC
* Acetylon Pharma-Regenacy will receive worldwide rights to
co's phase 2 selective histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitor,
ricolinostat, among others
