BRIEF-Perk Inc to be acquired by Rhythmone PLC

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Perk Inc
* Perk Inc. to be acquired by Rhythmone PLC
* Says deal valued at approximately US$42.5 million
* Perk-Rhythmone agreed to buy all common and class a restricted voting shares of perk by way of plan of arrangement in an all-stock transaction
* Perk - Upon completion of acquisition and exercise of Perk's employee options, each Perk share will be exchanged for 4.5116 Rhythmone shares
* Says upon completion of transaction, Perk will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rhythmone
* Perk - Agreement provides that co may consider,accept unsolicited superior proposals, subject to termination fee payable to Rhythmone
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.