版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-GDS Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.06

Dec 5 Gds Holdings Ltd

* GDS Holdings Limited reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue rose 56.6 percent to RMB 297.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐