中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Piper Jaffray, CIBC enter exclusive equity research distribution agreement

Dec 5 Piper Jaffray Companies

* Piper Jaffray and CIBC enter into exclusive equity research distribution agreement

* Exclusive distribution agreement is effective as of December 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

