BRIEF-Patterson-UTI reports average of 64 drilling rigs operating in U.S., 2 rigs in Canada for 2 months ended Nov. 30

Dec 5 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc :

* Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for November 2016

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - for month of November 2016, company had an average of 65 drilling rigs operating in united states and two rigs in Canada

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - for two months ended November 30, had an average of 64 drilling rigs operating in united states and two rigs in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

