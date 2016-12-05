版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Northern vertex appoints BDW International to drill 3,000 meter program at Moss Mine

Dec 5 Northern Vertex Mining Corp :

* Northern vertex appoints BDW International to drill 3,000 meter program at moss mine; closes oversubscribed $1.35 million non-brokered private placement financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐