BRIEF-Precision Drilling announces planned capital expenditure of $109 mln for 2017

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Precision Drilling Corp :
* Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2017 capital expenditure plan
* Precision Drilling Corp - planned capital expenditures for 2017 are $109 million
* 2017 capital expenditure plan includes $51 million to upgrade existing rigs, expansion capital of $7 million
* Precision Drilling Corp - anticipate 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $213 million
* Precision Drilling Corp - added three rigs years to 2017 contract backlog and now have an average of 45 rigs under contract for 2017
* Precision Drilling - expect $109 million will be split $105 million in contract drilling services segment, $4 million in completion & production services segment
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.