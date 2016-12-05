BRIEF-Precision Drilling announces planned capital expenditure of $109 mln for 2017

Dec 5 Precision Drilling Corp :

* Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2017 capital expenditure plan

* Precision Drilling Corp - planned capital expenditures for 2017 are $109 million

* 2017 capital expenditure plan includes $51 million to upgrade existing rigs, expansion capital of $7 million

* Precision Drilling Corp - anticipate 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $213 million

* Precision Drilling Corp - added three rigs years to 2017 contract backlog and now have an average of 45 rigs under contract for 2017

* Precision Drilling - expect $109 million will be split $105 million in contract drilling services segment, $4 million in completion & production services segment

