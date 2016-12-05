BRIEF-Transglobe Energy announces Canadian asset buy for C$80 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Transglobe Energy Corp
* Transglobe Energy Corp announces canadian asset acquisition
* Transglobe Energy Corp - deal for total consideration of $80 million canadian
* Transglobe Energy Corp - acquisition will be funded by $65 million cash from balance sheet and a 10%, 24-month vendor take back loan of $15 million
* Transglobe Energy Corp - total consideration $80 million comprised of $65 million cash and a vendor take back note of $15 million
* Transglobe Energy Corp - continues to actively evaluate various alternatives to refinance convertible debenture due march 31, 2017
* Transglobe Energy Corp - is in advanced discussions with multiple parties
* Transglobe Energy Corp - purchase includes a 100% interest in a central oil battery and flow lines
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.