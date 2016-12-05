BRIEF-Transglobe Energy announces Canadian asset buy for C$80 mln

Dec 5 Transglobe Energy Corp

* Transglobe Energy Corp announces canadian asset acquisition

* Transglobe Energy Corp - deal for total consideration of $80 million canadian

* Transglobe Energy Corp - acquisition will be funded by $65 million cash from balance sheet and a 10%, 24-month vendor take back loan of $15 million

* Transglobe Energy Corp - total consideration $80 million comprised of $65 million cash and a vendor take back note of $15 million

* Transglobe Energy Corp - continues to actively evaluate various alternatives to refinance convertible debenture due march 31, 2017

* Transglobe Energy Corp - is in advanced discussions with multiple parties

* Transglobe Energy Corp - purchase includes a 100% interest in a central oil battery and flow lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: