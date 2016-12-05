版本:
BRIEF-Hudson Technologies announces proposed $49 mln public offering

Dec 5 Hudson Technologies Inc

* Hudson Technologies, Inc announces proposed $49 million public offering of common stock

* Hudson Technologies - may also use a portion of proceeds to reduce or repay indebtedness under its loan agreement with its existing commercial lender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

