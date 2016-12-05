版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Wabco authorizes new share buyback program up to $600 mln

Dec 5 Wabco Holdings Inc

* Wabco board of directors authorizes new share buyback program up to $600 million

* Wabco Holdings Inc - board of directors authorized company to commence a new two-year share repurchase program

* Wabco Holdings Inc - authorization allows for repurchase of shares from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

