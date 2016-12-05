BRIEF-Neuroderm to replace two Phase 3 clinical trials with small pharmacokinetic trials

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Neuroderm Ltd
* Neuroderm to replace two Phase 3 clinical trials with small pharmacokinetic trials following FDA meeting on ND0612 regulatory development
* Neuroderm Ltd - to add patients to its long-term safety trial
* Neuroderm Ltd - company to pursue comparative bioavailability regulatory route instead of clinical efficacy development rout
* Neuroderm Ltd - company is also evaluating amending Indigo trial to a life cycle management trial
* Neuroderm - FDA also reaffirmed long-term safety data from co's ongoing beyond trial (trial 012) should be part of eventual NDA submission
* In addition, company will add approximately 50 patients to its ongoing long-term beyond safety trial (trial 012)
* Neuroderm - decided to discontinue preparations to initiate Phase 3 clinical efficacy trial of ND0612h, ongoing phase 3 trial (trial 007) for ND0612l
* Co's clinical, comparative bioavailability-based EU regulatory development strategy remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.