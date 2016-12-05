BRIEF-Community Bank System to buy Northeast Retirement Services for $140 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Community Bank System Inc
* Community Bank System enters into agreement to acquire Northeast Retirement Services, Inc.
* Community Bank System Inc - deal for $140 million
* Community Bank System Inc- transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Community Bank System Inc - deal for approximately $70 million of Community Bank System, Inc common stock and $70 million in cash
* Community Bank System Inc - NRS will become a subsidiary of Benefit Plans Administrative Services Inc, a unit of Community Bank System
* Community Bank System Inc - combination of NRS and BPAS will create an organization with over $80 million in annual revenue
* Community Bank System - expects deal be about $0.16 accretive to its cash earnings per share in first full year, excluding acquisition-related expenses
* Community Bank System- excluding acquisition-related expenses, it is expected impact of deal to be $0.04 accretive to GAAP EPS in its first full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.