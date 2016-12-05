版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-First Commonwealth Bank announces completion of acquisition of 13 Firstmerit Bank branches

Dec 5 First Commonwealth Financial Corp -

* First Commonwealth Bank announces the completion of its acquisition of 13 Firstmerit Bank Branches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐