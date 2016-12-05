BRIEF-Akari says data from additional cohorts of ongoing Phase IB trial of coversin in healthy volunteers showed a dose effect

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Akari Therapeutics Plc
* Akari Therapeutics announces corporate update with new positive clinical data and a new pipeline of tick derived and engineered proteins
* Akari Therapeutics PLC - data from additional cohorts of ongoing Phase IB trial of coversin in healthy volunteers showed a dose effect
* Akari Therapeutics PLC - Phase IB cohorts demonstrate dose effect and additional support for once daily dosing
* Akari Therapeutics PLC - pas-coversin pre-clinical data supports once weekly dosing; Phase II pnh patients identified with data expected 1Q17
* Akari Therapeutics - data from mouse and rat studies of pas-coversin showed that expected terminal half-life in humans should be approximately 4 days.
* Akari Therapeutics PLC - expects first in man trials to begin in Q4 of 2017 for pas-coversin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.