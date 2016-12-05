BRIEF-Consolidated Communications to acquire Fairpoint Communications for $1.5 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Consolidated Communications to acquire Fairpoint Communications, Inc.
* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - deal for $1.5 billion
* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc- agreement and proposed merger have been unanimously approved by boards of directors at both companies
* Deal meaningfully cash flow per share accretive in year one
* Consolidated Communications Holdings - Fairpoint shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7300 shares of co for each share of Fairpoint
* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - transaction is expected to generate annual operating synergies of approximately $55 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.