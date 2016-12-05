BRIEF-Johnson Controls announces fiscal 2017 outlook

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Johnson Controls International Plc :
* Johnson Controls announces fiscal 2017 guidance and introduces mid-term outlook
* Johnson Controls International Plc - fiscal 2017 EPS before special items guidance of $2.60 to $2.75 per share
* Johnson Controls International Plc - 2017 guidance includes an organic revenue growth range of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent
* Johnson Controls International Plc - board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share payable on Jan. 6, 2017
* Johnson Controls International Plc - expect to reach a run rate of at least $500 million by fiscal 2020
* Sees 12 to 15 percent EPS growth before special items CAGR by 2020
* Johnson Controls International Plc - sees 3 to 4 percent organic revenue CAGR including $500 million in run-rate sales synergies by 2020
* Johnson Controls International Plc - sees $1 billion of productivity/merger cost savings plus $150 million of tax synergies by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.