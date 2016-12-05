版本:
BRIEF-BioLine RX presents positive phase 2a AML study and mechanism-of-action data for BL-8040 oncology platform at ASH 2016

Dec 5 Bioline Rx Ltd

* BioLine RX presents positive phase 2a AML study and mechanism-of-action data for BL-8040 oncology platform at ASH 2016

* BioLine RX Ltd says are currently running a large phase 2b study in consolidation AML

* BioLine RX Ltd says expect to initiate a phase 1b study in maintenance AML under our collaboration with Genentech in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

