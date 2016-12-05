BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces agreement to sell first of two Haynesville shale acreage positions for $450 million

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces agreement to sell first of two Haynesville shale acreage positions for $450 million
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says deal for approximately $450 million
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says sale also includes 250 wells currently producing approximately 30 million cubic feet of gas per day, net to chesapeake
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says is marketing approximately 50,000 net acres located in northeastern part of its Haynesville shale operating area
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says included in sale are approximately 78,000 net acres, 40,000 net acres of which company considered as core acreage
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says following both of these planned divestitures, co will retain approximately 250,000 net acres in core of Haynesville shale
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says following divestitures, projected adjusted production growth of approximately 13% from its Haynesville operations in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.