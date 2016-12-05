版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Onconova presents phase 2 data from oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine combination trial

Dec 5 Onconova Therapeutics Inc

* Onconova presents phase 2 data from oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine combination trial in higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS) at 2016 ASH annual meeting

* Onconova Therapeutics Inc says 35% complete remission (CR) rate for combination in 1(st)-line higher-risk MDS patients seen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐