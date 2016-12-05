BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development announces commitments for private placement of equity

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Centennial Resource Development Inc:
* Centennial Resource Development announces commitments for $910 million private placement of equity
* Centennial resource development - third-party investors other than Riverstone will purchase $480 million of CDEV class A common stock at $14.54 per share
* Centennial Resource Development- Riverstone and affiliated funds will buy $430 million in CDEV class a common stock and convertible preferred shares
* Centennial Resource Development-expects to use portion of net proceeds to fully fund pending acquisition of upstream assets of silverback exploration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.