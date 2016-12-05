BRIEF-Starwood Property announces private offering of unsecured senior notes

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Starwood Property Trust Inc
* Starwood Property Trust announces private offering of unsecured senior notes
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - It is offering $500 million aggregate principal amount of its unsecured senior notes due 2021
* Starwood Property Trust - Co to use net proceeds from offering to repay portion of amount outstanding under existing $653.2 million term loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.