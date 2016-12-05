版本:
BRIEF-Starwood Property announces private offering of unsecured senior notes

Dec 5 Starwood Property Trust Inc

* Starwood Property Trust announces private offering of unsecured senior notes

* Starwood Property Trust Inc - It is offering $500 million aggregate principal amount of its unsecured senior notes due 2021

* Starwood Property Trust - Co to use net proceeds from offering to repay portion of amount outstanding under existing $653.2 million term loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

