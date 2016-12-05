BRIEF-Hilton approves spin-off of Park Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Grand Vacations

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
* Hilton Board of Directors approves spin-off of Park Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Grand Vacations
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Record date of spin off is December 15, 2016
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings- Board approved a 1-for-3 reverse stock split for Hilton, which will become effective after market close on January 3, 2017
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Park and HGV to begin "regular way" trading on New York Stock Exchange on January 4, 2017
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings- Following completion of spin-offs, Hilton will continue to be led by current president and CEO, Christopher J. Nassetta
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings - Hilton Board approved distribution of 1 share of park common stock for each 5 shares of co
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings - Hilton Board approved distribution of 1 share of HGV common stock for each 10 shares of Hilton common stock
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.