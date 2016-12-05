BRIEF-TriState Capital holdings terminating agreement to acquire fixed income team, $4 bln AUM

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 TriState Capital Holdings Inc :
* TriState Capital provides updates on its Chartwell investment partners business
* TriState Capital Holdings - is terminating definitive agreement it announced in October 2016 to acquire a fixed income team and AUM of about $4 billion
* TriState Capital Holdings Inc - TriState Capital announced that Chartwell will no longer serve as a subadvisor to Vanguard
* TriState Capital Holdings -continue to see Chartwell will deliver "robust revenue growth" with increasingly positive top, bottom-line contributions in 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.