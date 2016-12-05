版本:
BRIEF-The Second Cup announces $8 mln secured term loan

Dec 5 Second Cup Ltd :

* The Second Cup Ltd announces $8 million secured term loan with affiliate of Serruya Private Equity

* Term loan carries an interest rate of 10%

* Proceeds from term loan will be used to repay company's existing $6 million credit facility

* $8 million secured term loan has tenure of 4 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

