2016年 12月 5日

BRIEF-NCL Corporation Ltd announces proposed $700,000,000 debt offering

Dec 5 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* NCL Corporation Ltd announces proposed $700,000,000 debt offering

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd says proposing to sell $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2021

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd says intends to use net proceeds from offering to purchase any and all of its outstanding 5.25% senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

