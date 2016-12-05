BRIEF-Canopy Growth announces $60 mln bought deal financing

Dec 5 Canopy Growth Corp:

* Canopy Growth Corporation announces $60 million bought deal financing

* Canopy Growth Corp - underwriters have agreed to purchase 5.7 million common shares of corporation at a price of $10.60 per common share

* Canopy Growth Corp- corporation intends to use net proceeds from offering for capital expenditures for capacity expansion

* Canopy Growth Corp- corporation intends to use net proceeds from offering for capital expenditures for capacity expansion