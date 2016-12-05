版本:
BRIEF-NCL announces cash tender offer for its 5.25% senior notes due 2019

Dec 5 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd:

* NCL Corporation Ltd announces cash tender offer for its 5.25% senior notes due 2019

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings - commenced a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding 5.25% senior notes due 2019 of $680.0 million

* Tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

