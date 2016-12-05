版本:
BRIEF-Rowan announces public offering of $400 mln of senior notes

Dec 5 Rowan Companies Plc:

* Rowan announces public offering of $400 million of senior notes

* Rowan Companies Plc - launch of an underwritten public offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

