2016年 12月 5日

BRIEF-Terraform Power says has asked bidders to provide firm pricing by early Jan 2017

Dec 5 Terraform Power Inc :

* Terraform Power reports 2015 financial results and files form 10-K

* Terraform Power Inc - has asked bidders to provide firm pricing by a defined date in early January 2017

* Terraform Power Inc - working with SunEdison and its stakeholders, company has a well-defined process and timeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

