版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Blue Sky acquires Sonoro Energy Iraq B.V.

Dec 5 Blue Sky Energy Inc :

* Blue Sky acquires Sonoro Energy Iraq B.V.

* Blue Sky Energy - for deal, co will make contingent payments in tranches to vendor of up to 4 million dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐