公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日

BRIEF-Aurion acquires two high grade gold projects in northern Finland

Dec 5 Aurion Resources Ltd :

* Aurion acquires two high grade gold projects in northern Finland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

