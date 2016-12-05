版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Hub International acquires assets of MDW Insurance Group, Agents Insurance Resources, A.I.R. Insurance Marketing

Dec 5 Hub International Ltd

* Hub International acquires the assets of Florida-based MDW Insurance Group, Inc., Agents Insurance Resources, Inc. and A.I.R. Insurance Marketing, Inc.

* Hub International Ltd - terms of acquisition were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐