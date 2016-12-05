BRIEF-Pfizer, Avillion announce positive top-line results for Phase 3 BFORE study of BOSULIF

Dec 5 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer and Avillion announce positive top-line results for Phase 3 BFORE study of BOSULIF for first-line treatment of Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia

* Pfizer Inc - study met its primary endpoint of major molecular response (MMR) at 12 months

* Pfizer Inc - will work with FDA to potentially make bosulif available for Ph+ CML patients in first-line setting

* No new or unexpected safety issues were identified in Phase 3 BFORE study of BOSULIF

* Pfizer Inc - Pfizer retains all rights to commercialize BOSULIF globally