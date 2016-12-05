版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Avid announces new Chief Financial Officer

Dec 5 Avid Technology Inc

* Avid announces new chief financial officer

* Brian Agle will become Avid's senior vice president and chief financial officer

* Ilan Sidi, who served as interim CFO will resume his role as vice president of human resources for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐