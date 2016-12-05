版本:
BRIEF-Immune design provides update from two discovery platforms

Dec 5 Immune Design Corp -

* Immune Design provides update from two discovery platforms: DC-tropic ZVEX delivering multiple tumor antigens (conserved and neo-antigens) and G100 for intratumoral immunotherapy

* G100 ash data demonstrate eradication of lymphomas via synergy with local radiation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

